Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Drops By 52.9%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PY opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.411 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.