Short Interest in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Increases By 120.4%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the September 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

RMBL stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

