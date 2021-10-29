Short Interest in Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Expands By 100.0%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCZC traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $221.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

