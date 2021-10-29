Short Interest in Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Expands By 111.7%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCFLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $$8.99 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.