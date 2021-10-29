Short Interest in Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Increases By 108.4%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

SAWLF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,059. Shawcor has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

