Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Decreases By 61.3%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the September 30th total of 816,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNOA opened at $5.89 on Friday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

