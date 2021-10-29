Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Decreases By 64.1%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of StealthGas stock remained flat at $$2.51 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,758. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

