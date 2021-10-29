Short Interest in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Declines By 56.3%

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth $216,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at $965,000.

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

