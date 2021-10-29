Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Rises By 140.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TANNZ stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.