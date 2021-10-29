Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Grows By 103.6%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ TANNL opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.