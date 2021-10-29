Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Increases By 114.1%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the September 30th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Randall D. Keys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

