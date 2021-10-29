Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Decreases By 57.8%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSTG stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.