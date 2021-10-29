Short Interest in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expands By 121.6%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the September 30th total of 893,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

