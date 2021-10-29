Short Interest in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Expands By 104.7%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the September 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,400,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,469,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,669,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZWRK opened at $9.76 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

