Showcase Price Reaches $0.0265 on Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $669,440.07 and $51,096.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Showcase has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.22 or 1.00445497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.99 or 0.06996643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021413 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

