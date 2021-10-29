Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post sales of $80.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $82.79 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $113.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $438.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $522.73 million, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $523.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.76 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.20.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
