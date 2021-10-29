Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post sales of $80.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $82.79 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $113.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $438.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $522.73 million, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $523.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIR. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.76 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

