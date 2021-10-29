Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Signify in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

