Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after acquiring an additional 92,242 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

