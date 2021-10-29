Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 1.39% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 70.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

