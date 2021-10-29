Simmons First National Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.