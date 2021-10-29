Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $48.60 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $978.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

