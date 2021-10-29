Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 712.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 415,371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.