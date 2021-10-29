Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.23. 2,469,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 405,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). As a group, analysts predict that Siyata Mobile Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

