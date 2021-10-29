Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

