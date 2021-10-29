SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $166,526.31 and $42,719.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

