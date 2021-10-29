SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Up 6.4%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.10. Approximately 3,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKYT. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

