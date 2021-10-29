SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Announces Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SkyWest stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of SkyWest worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

