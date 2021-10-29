SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $35.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.37 million to $36.46 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $28.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $145.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $158.85 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $159.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.70 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $832.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Ares Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,648,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

