Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) shares dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 94,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 46,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.