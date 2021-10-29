SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Trading 0.6% Higher

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.67. 1,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

