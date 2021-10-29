Smartshare Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $529,528.87 and $12,350.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00083807 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020478 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003326 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

