Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $14,591,734.36 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $14,591,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60.

NYSE SNOW traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.84. 1,618,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,354. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.01. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.57 and a 200 day moving average of $265.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

