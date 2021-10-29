Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 3,187 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $3,202,648.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08.

SNOW stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.84. 1,618,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,354. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.60.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

