SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Trading Up 9.1%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84.

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

