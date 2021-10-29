Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce sales of $665.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $618.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $452.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

