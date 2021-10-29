SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.15

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.15 and traded as low as $26.86. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 524,113 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 81.85%. On average, research analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

