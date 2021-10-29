SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Down 63.5% This Week

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $62.93 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 63.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00083519 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00020542 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.