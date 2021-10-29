Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sotera Health by 464.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 426.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 839,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sotera Health by 160.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 392,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 908.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.