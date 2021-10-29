South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of South State stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. South State has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South State will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after acquiring an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 27.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,277,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,440,000 after acquiring an additional 122,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

