South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.24.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
Shares of South State stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. South State has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $93.26.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after acquiring an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 27.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,277,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,440,000 after acquiring an additional 122,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
