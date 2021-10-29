South32 (LON:S32) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.77

South32 Limited (LON:S32) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and traded as high as GBX 200.20 ($2.62). South32 shares last traded at GBX 196.20 ($2.56), with a volume of 462,520 shares changing hands.

S32 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get South32 alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a PE ratio of -65.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. South32’s payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of South32 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Company Profile (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.