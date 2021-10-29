SparksPay Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $38,201.00 and $14.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 438.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 343.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,696,858 coins and its circulating supply is 10,464,777 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

