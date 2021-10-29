SparksPay Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $39,370.12 and $298.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 438.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,697,967 coins and its circulating supply is 10,465,831 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

