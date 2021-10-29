SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Shares Down 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.17. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 258,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,908,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,283 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 98.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $178,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

