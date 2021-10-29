SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 67,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 449,943 shares.The stock last traded at $51.42 and had previously closed at $51.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

