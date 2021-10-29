SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.37

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.37 and last traded at $81.37, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,283,000 after buying an additional 374,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 590,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,762,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

