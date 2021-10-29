Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $42,159.35 and $3,205.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.00315900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.