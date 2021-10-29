Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Down 64.8% in October

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the September 30th total of 636,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SPOK stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Spok has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $198.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spok by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 238.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Spok in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

