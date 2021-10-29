Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Down 64.8% in October

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the September 30th total of 636,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SPOK stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Spok has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $198.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 31.62%.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
