Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $261.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.24, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

