Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 262.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,124 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $25,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 81.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 418.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 771.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,403,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 137.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 374,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 216,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.40. 5,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

