Stafi Market Cap Tops $18.39 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and $9.01 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002636 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stafi has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00103424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.16 or 0.00431291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

